Assam: Gauhati High Court issued notices to Dispur and guilty service-holders

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Manash Pratim Baruah, administrator of Fight Against Injustice of APSC and one of the petitioners in Case No. WP(C)/5523/2025 in the Gauhati High Court, today stated that the HC has issued notices to the state government and the serving officers, who were the successful candidates in the Common Competitive Examination (CCE)-2013 conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The successful candidates and serving officers in the government, found guilty by the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission of using unfair means to secure employment, were issued notices.

Baruah, in his petition before the HC, had sought a direction from the Court to implement the recommendations made by the One-Man Enquiry Commission headed by Hon’ble Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma (Retired) and the action taken report in the said recommendation, which has been placed before the Government of Assam. He had also prayed to the HC to set aside and quash the entire selection and appointment of all candidates belonging to the Common Competitive Examination-2013 and other consequential action.

“Today, in the instant hearing, the HC issued notices to the state government and the successful candidates found to be guilty by the Biplab Sharma Commission and presently serving in different posts under the government. These guilty candidates now serving in plum posts despite their engaging in illegal means of securing the jobs were served with show-cause notices,” said Manash Pratim Baruah.

