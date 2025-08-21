Top Headlines

Gauhati HC Stays Dismissal of Some APSC Scam-Linked Candidates

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued a stay order on a few of the discharged candidates whose names figured in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.
Gauhati High Court
Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued a stay order on a few of the discharged candidates whose names figured in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam. Earlier in July this year, the state government discharged 29 ACS candidates involved in the cash-for-job scam. In the first week of August, the Assam Government issued a modified notification, discharging 12 APS (Assam Police Service) probationers, who also figured in the APSC scam list.

