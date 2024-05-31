Assam: Gauhati High Court issues notices on sale of lottery tickets

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam issued notices to the Commissioner and Secretary, GAD, Assam, state DGP, several district commissioners, and superintendents of police regarding the sale of lottery tickets, both offline and online, in the state. The bench asked all the respondents to file their affidavits on July 17, 2024.

The bench issued this notice after hearing a PIL (29/2024) filed by Rupam Borborah. The petitioner raised in this PIL the sale of lottery tickets, both offline and online, by the organisers of the lottery in the various districts of Assam in violation of the Lotteries Regulation Act, 1998, and the Lottery Regulation Rules, 2010. He alleged in the petition that the state is not taking any action to curb the illegal activities of the private persons who are operating the said lottery business without the authority of the law.

