Assam: Gauhati High Court Notice against Revoking Sanctuary Status of Garbhanga

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair issued notice to the Government of India and the Assam Government on the PIL (62/2024) filed by Subrat Talukdar, who seeks to invalidate the Assam government’s decision to revoke the sanctuary status of Garbhanga.

All counsels for the respondents have prayed for and are granted three weeks’ time to file counter to the PIL petition. The High Court listed the PIL for its next hearing after three weeks.

In 2022, the Assam government declared a 117-square-kilometre area in Kamrup (Metro) district as the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary. However, in a surprising move, the government reversed this decision in August 2023, and rolled it back as Garbhanga Reserved Forest.

Garbhanga Reserved Forest is located in the eastern part of the Kamrup district of Assam and has an altitude range of 80–670 meters above sea level. The forest is known for its beauty and diverse flora. It is bordered by the Rani-Garbhanga Reserved Forests, which have a mix of deciduous and semi-evergreen forests.

Also Read: Tourists stranded in Garbhanga due to cyclone in Guwahati city