Assam: Gauhati High Court stays teachers’ regularization process in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court today issued a stay order on the process for regularising the posts of contractual teachers, for a period of four weeks.

The HC passed the stay order in a case filed by Sadou Axom TET Uttirno Sikshak Samaj & others. The teachers had filed the case seeking regularisation of their posts with pay protection. They insisted that their TET qualifications be taken into account while regularising the contractual posts.

Earlier, the state government had released a notification on August 6 for recruitment against 35,133 vacancies of assistant teachers in lower primary and upper primary, as well as science graduate teachers in upper primary schools, under Samagra Siksha, Assam.

The HC today directed the state government to file an affidavit within the four-week period for which the stay order will be in force. Till then, the recruitment process will be stalled.

