Assam: Gauhati High Court Upholds Dismissal of 771 ASTC Contractual Employees

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has upheld the dismissal of 771 contractual employees of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), citing large-scale irregularities in recruitment under previous administrations.

The court’s decision followed disclosures that as many as 2,274 individuals had been appointed on contract without following due procedures during the tenures of former ASTC Managing Directors Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia. Probes revealed that key requirements including adherence to reservation policies, interviews, and proper selection mechanisms were bypassed.

Challenging their dismissal, the employees had moved court, but the High Court issued three clear directives:

1. Employees may remain in service until sanctioned posts are formally filled.

2. Once vacancies are announced, they must compete through prescribed examinations or interviews.

3. No salary claims will be entertained for the period between 2023 and the present.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has issued show-cause notices to the former Managing Directors, holding them responsible for violating government norms. A comprehensive review of ASTC’s workforce is underway, with instructions to complete scrutiny within 60 days and retain only legally appointed and essential staff.