Assam: Rains to Rule Guwahati Till Sept 22

According to the IMD, most areas in and around Guwahati are likely to witness moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The cyclonic circulation, situated approximately 0.9 km above sea level, is influencing weather patterns across the region, leading to increased moisture and atmospheric instability.

While the rains are expected to bring some relief from humidity, residents are advised to remain cautious during periods of heavy downpour, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Commuters may also face disruptions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.