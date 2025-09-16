Assam: Rains to Rule Guwahati Till Sept 22

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across Guwahati and surrounding regions through September 22, citing an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam as the primary cause of the persistent wet spell.
According to the IMD, most areas in and around Guwahati are likely to witness moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The cyclonic circulation, situated approximately 0.9 km above sea level, is influencing weather patterns across the region, leading to increased moisture and atmospheric instability.
While the rains are expected to bring some relief from humidity, residents are advised to remain cautious during periods of heavy downpour, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Commuters may also face disruptions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.
Despite the rainfall, temperatures are projected to remain relatively steady. Daytime highs will hover around 30°C, while nighttime lows are expected to be around 25°C typical for this time of year.
Authorities have urged the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins and to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.
The IMD will continue to monitor developments and provide timely updates as the system progresses.
