Assam: Gauhati High Court Warns Police Officers of Contempt of Court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court recently pulled up two police officials for not submitting case diaries relating to an interim bail case, warning them of contempt of court if they do not comply with the HC’s orders in the future.

The single-bench Justice of Manash Ranjan Pathak was strict in dealing with the 2nd Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station, Sub-Inspector Rahul Doley, and the Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector Ritupan Kalita, in relation to Basistha Police Station Case No. 208/2024. Post an order passed on November 11, 2024, both were present in the court. They had delayed submission of the case diary despite the court’s repeated orders to do so. They were warned not to repeat their mistake of ignoring the court’s orders in the future.

B Sarma, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assam, on receipt of instruction relayed to him, submitted that the officer-in-charge of Basistha Police Station could not personally remain present before the court today as he had to attend the rituals of his late mother.

He also submitted that after completion of the investigation, the charge sheet in the said case was filed vide charge sheet No. 325/2024 dated June 26, 2024.

The judge questioned the process by which information related to the HC and District Court is received by the police station. He also inquired whether a computer was available at the PS and what is stored on it. He also asked about the number of cases pending at Basistha PS.

Both the police officers, sub-inspectors Doley and Kalita, tendered their unconditional apologies for their mistakes and submitted that they will not repeat such mistakes again.

The judge then asked them if they knew the consequences of ignoring the court’s orders.

After considering their unconditional apologies, the personal appearances of both the police officers were dispensed with, and they were further directed to be cautious and be aware of the outcome of disregarding or noncompliance of the orders of the court henceforth.

As the charge sheet in said case has already been filed, the petitioners were directed to appear before the appropriate forum, if they had not already appeared, for their regular bail in the said Basistha P.S. case on or before November 28, 2024, as the interim bail granted to the petitioners earlier on May 13, 2024, was extended only till that date.

