Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from Chandmari Police Station, led by the officer-in-charge, successfully apprehended a thief. Jayanta Kalita, a 35-year-old resident of Hajo, was caught red-handed while attempting to steal a battery from an auto van near the Red Cross Hospital in Chandmari. Legal action has been initiated against Jayanta Kalita, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Assam STF Seizes Fake Currency Worth Rs 4.59 Lakh in Sonapur Raid

Also Watch: