Assam: Gaurav Gogoi raises Bharat Ratna demand for Zubeen in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Deputy Leader of Congress in Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, raised the demand for the posthumous conferment of Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament today.

Raising the demand, the MP from Jorhat in Assam stated that Zubeen Garg was a great artiste as well as an environmentalist, a wildlife enthusiast, a profound scholar, and a humanitarian. The MP said, “In the 1980s and 1990s, great artiste Zubeen Garg infused energy among the people of Assam through his songs and music. In the subsequent period, Zubeen Garg provided moral courage to Assam and its people and became the backbone of the Assamese people.”

The MP also demanded in Parliament that justice must be done to the beloved artiste of Assam. In this regard, Gogoi said, “Zubeen was invited to and attended a function organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government

of India, and the High Commission of Singapore. And it was there that he met with a mysterious death.” Referring to the Chief Minister’s description of Zubeen’s death as a murder, Gaurav Gogoi questioned the government in the Lower House, “Who killed the beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg, on foreign soil, after he had gone to a function organized by the Central Government?”

Gogoi further said that along with tea and the one-horned rhinoceros, Zubeen Garg is an identity of Assam. “Through his songs, Zubeen Garg gave the mantra to find relief from the sorrows and sighs of personal life and also taught society not to be divided along the lines of caste and religion. Zubeen Garg dreamt of building a greater Assam filled with peace, free from fear and hatred, and full of harmony. Zubeen Garg was the Kanchenjunga and will always remain the Kanchenjunga,” said Gogoi while raising the demand to award the Bharat Ratna to the beloved artiste.

