Assam : Gauripur Artists Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late Musician Zubeen Garg

Speaking at the event, the artists emphasised that the mural was more than a tribute; it was a medium for public expression. They also called for justice for Zubeen Garg, urging authorities to ensure a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death earlier this year.

The ceremony also revitalised the online campaign #JusticeForZubeenGarg, with speakers appealing for widespread support across Assam and beyond. “This mural is our way of keeping Zubeen da alive among us,” one artist said. “His voice was more than music – it was emotion, identity, and inspiration for millions.”

Locals described the artwork as a “symbol of love and remembrance”. Many present at the unveiling were visibly moved, noting that Gauripur had once again upheld Assam’s tradition of cultural solidarity.

With its vibrant colours, emotive appeal, and artistic finesse, “Voice on the Wall” has already become a local attraction. For Gauripur, a town historically celebrated for its contributions to art, literature, and cinema, the mural stands as a testament to community spirit and cultural pride.

A visitor writing in the mural’s guest book said: “Zubeen da is not gone – he lives in our hearts, and now, on our walls.”