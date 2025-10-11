Dhubri Police Bust Cross-Border Camel Smuggling Racket; 14 Rescued Near Gauripur

Officials confirmed that the camels lacked valid transit permits and veterinary fitness certificates, strengthening suspicions of illegal trade. The rescued animals have been placed under police custody and are being provided with necessary care while authorities coordinate with the Animal Husbandry Department for further action.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police stated that a detailed probe is underway to trace those involved and dismantle the smuggling chain. Police have also intensified patrolling along the border areas to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The operation highlights growing vigilance among locals and law enforcement against cross-border wildlife and livestock trafficking.