Dhubri Police Bust Cross-Border Camel Smuggling Racket; 14 Rescued Near Gauripur

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on cross-border animal trafficking, Dhubri police intercepted a truck carrying 14 camels suspected to be illegally transported to Bangladesh. The vehicle was seized from Charaldanga village near Gauripur on Friday night after locals alerted authorities to suspicious movement in the area.
Upon arrival, police discovered the truck abandoned with the camels inside, while the suspected smugglers had fled the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest the animals were part of an international smuggling network operating across the Indo-Bangladesh border.
Officials confirmed that the camels lacked valid transit permits and veterinary fitness certificates, strengthening suspicions of illegal trade. The rescued animals have been placed under police custody and are being provided with necessary care while authorities coordinate with the Animal Husbandry Department for further action.
Dhubri Superintendent of Police stated that a detailed probe is underway to trace those involved and dismantle the smuggling chain. Police have also intensified patrolling along the border areas to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The operation highlights growing vigilance among locals and law enforcement against cross-border wildlife and livestock trafficking.