Assam Gears up for Magh Bihu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As Uruka arrives tomorrow, people across Assam are immersed in preparations to celebrate Magh Bihu, one of the state’s most significant and cherished festivals. Marking the end of the harvesting season, Magh Bihu is a celebration of abundance, gratitude and togetherness, deeply rooted in Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

More than just a harvest festival, Magh Bihu represents a living link between ancient Vedic traditions and contemporary Assamese life. Modernity has brought changes in the celebration, like the designs of the mejis and belaghars. Following the court’s ban, some of the traditional games of Magh Bihu have also brought changes in the celebration pattern.

Magh Bihu celebrates prosperity, shared joy and community bonding—values that have remained relevant for centuries.

Magh Bihu in Assam coincides with Makara Sankranti in North India and Pongal in South India. According to Hindu belief, the festival begins when the Sun enters Makara Rashi (Capricorn), towards the end of the Assamese month of Puh and around mid-January in the Gregorian calendar. With the conclusion of Puh, the festive spirit sets in across the state.

The celebrations usually span three days—Uruka, the night before Sankranti; Sankranti Day; and the following day, which marks the main observance of Magh Bihu. The festival is also widely known as Bhogali Bihu, signifying feasting and enjoyment.

The word “Bhogali” comes from the word “bhog,” which means “enjoyment” or “indulgence.” By this time, farmers have completed the arduous task of harvesting and stored paddy in granaries. The festival thus marks a period of rest and celebration after months of hard work, symbolised by satisfaction and shared prosperity.

Preparations begin several days in advance. Women gather in homes and community spaces to prepare traditional delicacies such as laru, pitha, chira and doi, while men engage in constructing Bhelaghars—temporary huts—and Mejis, ceremonial bonfires made from bamboo, straw, and dried banana leaves.

On the night of Uruka, families come together at homes or inside Bhelaghars to enjoy a grand community feast, often featuring non-vegetarian dishes, accompanied by laughter and lively conversation.

Early the next morning, elders light the Meji in open spaces, offering coconuts, betel nuts, ghee, sesame seeds, black gram, rice, laru and pitha to Agni, the fire god. Since ancient times, Agni has been revered as the divine messenger and the representative of all deities.

As the Meji burns, people pray for the removal of negative forces from their lives and society. The belief in destroying evil energies through fire finds mention in the Atharva Veda, one of the four Vedas, highlighting the deep Vedic roots of Magh Bihu rituals.

With feasting, prayer and community bonding, Magh Bihu continues to reflect Assam’s enduring cultural spirit, blending tradition with modern life in a celebration of harmony and hope.

