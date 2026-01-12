Price rise dampens festive cheer as Guwahati prepares for Magh Bihu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, draws closer, residents across Guwahati are grappling with a sharp rise in the prices of essential groceries, adding financial strain to what is traditionally a season of abundance and celebration.

Items central to Bihu festivities—including sesame seeds, mustard oil, rice, sugar, milk, coconut and pulses—have all witnessed significant price hikes in city markets. Traders at major commercial hubs such as Fancy Bazar, Beltola and Ganeshguri said prices this year are noticeably higher compared to last year, despite a reduction in GST slabs on some commodities.

Sesame seeds, a key ingredient in traditional Bihu sweets, are currently selling between Rs 180 and Rs 220 per kilogram, while mustard oil has climbed to as high as Rs 190 per litre. Staples such as bora chaul, flattened rice, puffed rice and peanuts have also seen steep increases, making festive shopping a costly affair for many households.

Market traders attributed the rise to a combination of higher transportation costs, supply disruptions and increased seasonal demand. “Sesame seeds mainly come from Hojai and nearby regions. Demand rises sharply during Magh Bihu, but supply does not increase proportionately, which pushes up prices,” said a trader at Fancy Bazar. Traders also warned that prices are unlikely to fall before the festival unless fresh supplies arrive in adequate quantities.

Adding to household expenses, jaggery is priced between Rs 75 and Rs 275 per kg, loose sugar at Rs 75 per kg, and packaged sugar at around Rs 270 per kg. Chickpeas are selling at Rs 120 per kg, raw peanuts at Rs 160 per kg, and coconuts at Rs 50 per piece.

Despite the rising prices, markets continue to draw large crowds. Stalls selling pitha, sira, doi, duck and other festive essentials line the area, turning marketplaces into a vibrant sensory experience filled with smells, sounds and flavours. By mid-morning, the markets are no longer just centres of transaction but lively spectacles, with shoppers weaving through rows of fish stalls and families browsing nearby vendors for Magh Bihu feasting essentials.

However, many shoppers expressed concern over the soaring costs. “Magh Bihu is about sharing and celebration, but this year everything feels expensive,” said a resident shopping in Ganeshguri. As the festival approaches, the rising prices threaten to dampen the festive cheer for many families in the city.

