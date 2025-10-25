CM Warns of Strict Action Against Misconduct at Zubeen Garg’s Kshetra

Guwahati - Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning against those disrupting peace at the cremation site of late singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur. He assures that strict legal action will follow any breach of order.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said the government has implemented clear guidelines to preserve calm and respect at the site, where fans continue to gather in large numbers to pay their tributes.

“We have made the law and the SOPs. It is the duty of the people to follow them,” Dr Sarma stated, stressing the importance of discipline and public cooperation. His remarks came after reports emerged of chaos and unruly behaviour by a few visitors, disturbing the otherwise solemn atmosphere.

Reiterating his government’s stance, the Chief Minister added, “If anyone violates the SOPs or disrupts the environment there, strict action will be taken as per law.” He urged everyone to act with restraint and dignity, reminding them that Zubeen Garg’s cremation site holds immense emotional significance for Assam and its people.