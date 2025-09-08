Assam gears up to celebrate Bhupen Da’s birth centenary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Starting Monday, everyone in the state is getting ready to begin the birth centenary celebrations of Assam’s cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, with a series of programmes. The celebrations will be held right from the block to the state level by different organisations in the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday recalled the maestro’s life and legacy, describing how the works of “beloved Bhupen Da” continue to inspire generations.

The Chief Minister posted on his official X handle, “Just one day to go for the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of our beloved Bhupen Da. His life and times are an example in itself. His love for Assam and Bharat is one to take inspiration from by all.”

To honour the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’, the state government has lined up a year-long programme.Dr Bhupen Hazarika was not only a legendary singer and lyricist but also a poet, filmmaker, and cultural ambassador of Assam. His compositions carried deep humanism, resonating universally, even while remaining rooted in Assamese folk traditions. His songs of love, humanity, brotherhood and social justice remain popular across the subcontinent. The centenary celebrations will be marked by cultural performances, academic seminars, exhibitions and community events across Assam and beyond. A commemorative programme is being planned at his memorial site at Jalukbari in Guwahati.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13 and 14. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the bio-refinery project at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and address a public rally, where tributes to Bhupen Hazarika’s contribution are also expected to feature prominently.

