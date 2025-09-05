Nagaon gears up for Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In connection with the upcoming celebrations of the birth centenary of legendary singer and musical maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, a press conference was addressed by Nagaon District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma, at the District Commissioner’s conference hall on Thursday here.

On September 7, 2025, a cultural programme featuring Dr Hazarika’s timeless songs will be organized at his residence in Kuthuri, starting from 7 PM till late night. The programme will feature invited artistes from the district.

On September 10, 2025, at 11 am, a mass singing programme of Dr Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ will be held at the Nagaon Sports Association playground Nurul Amin stadium, involving around 15,000 students from universities, colleges, and schools. A 5-member team from India Book of Records, Kolkata, will be present to witness the event and consider it for inclusion in the records.

The District Commissioner appealed to the public to actively participate in the programmes and light two candles each at their doorsteps on September 8, which marks Dr Hazarika’s birth anniversary, as a tribute to the legendary singer.

Also Read: BJP protests against Congress leader’s remarks on PM’s mother at Nagaon

Also Watch: