Assam gets Rs 3,362 cr from Centre under SDRF & NDRF

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: From the financial year (FY) 2021-22 to 2025-26, the Government of India has released Rs 3362.18 crore for Assam under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

This was revealed in the Assam Assembly by the Revenue & Disaster Minister Keshab Mahanta on the fourth day of the Winter Session today in response to a question posed by Congress MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar.

According to the information supplied by the Minister, the year-wise funds released under SDRF are Rs 617.60 crore in FY 2021-22, Rs 648.80 crore in 2022-23, Rs 680.80 crore in 2023-24, Rs 716 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 375.60 in FY 2025-26.

As for funds under NDRF, Rs 44.37 crore was released in FY 2021-22, Rs 250 crore in FY 2022-23, and Rs 29.01 crore in FY 2024-25.

Funds released under SDRF and NDRF are allocated to states for providing immediate relief in the event of natural disasters.

It should be mentioned here that the funding pattern of SDRF is 90:10 (Centre-state), and in the case of NDRF, 100% of the funds are borne by the Centre.

