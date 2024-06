Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Centre today released an amount of Rs 1,39,750 crore as installment of tax devolution to states. Assam will get an amount of Rs 4,371 crore, Arunachal gets Rs 2,455 crore, Meghalaya gets Rs 1,071 crore, Mizoram gets Rs 698 crore, Nagaland gets Rs 795 crore and Tripura gets Rs 989 crore as an installment of the tax devolution.

