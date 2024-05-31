Assam: Income Tax Department raids at Bikaner Gems and Jewellers in Nagaon

NAGAON: A team of sleuths from Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted a raid at Bikaner Gems and Jewellers, a leading showroom of readymade gold as well as silver jewellery and ornaments at Nagaon Maruwaripatty here. During the raid, the IT team examined all the tax related documents of the showroom. The IT team also picked up Ram Avatar Monihar, the owner of Bikaner Gems and Jewellers after the raid and took him to Guwahati along with them.

