Assam: GIS/GPS mapping system, disaster management portal in schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major step toward strengthening school safety and disaster preparedness, the Government of Assam has launched a new initiative to develop a statewide GIS/GPS-based mapping system and an integrated disaster management web portal for secondary schools. The project, spearheaded by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), aims to ensure rapid response, real-time monitoring, and better planning of educational infrastructure in disaster-prone regions.

Under this initiative, the DSE has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from reputed and experienced firms to identify and map all government and provincialised secondary schools across Assam using advanced GIS (Geographic Information System) and GPS (Global Positioning System) technologies.

The mapping project will create a comprehensive digital database showing the location, infrastructure details, and vulnerability of schools, while also identifying safe permanent and temporary learning spaces in disaster-hit areas. This will help authorities quickly relocate or resume educational activities when school buildings are damaged by floods or other natural calamities.

Alongside GIS mapping, the directorate plans to develop an integrated web portal for school disaster risk management — a centralised digital platform designed to streamline reporting, monitoring, and coordination during emergencies.

The portal will include key modules such as (i) daily school damage reporting during floods, storms, or landslides; (ii) quarterly safety reports under the National School Safety Policy (NSSP); (iii) activity logs for disaster preparedness drills and training; (iv) a school safety audit system aligned with NDMA and UNICEF frameworks; and (v) real-time dashboards and GIS-based visualisations for decision-making.

Officials at the state, district, and school levels will have secure logins to upload, verify, and analyse data, while the system will generate automatic alerts and reports for faster coordination.

A senior official from the directorate said the project will transform the way disaster data is collected and used in the education sector. “By combining technology with school-level preparedness, Assam aims to make its education system more resilient and responsive to natural disasters,” the official noted.

The initiative will be particularly crucial for flood-affected districts where schools often serve as relief camps or face prolonged closures due to damage. The real-time GIS dashboard will enable planners to assess risks, prioritise repairs, and ensure continuity of education.

The entire project is expected to be completed within 17 weeks, covering requirement analysis, development, testing, and training.

