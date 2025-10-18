Assam Glows with Devotion as Households Light Diyas Before Maa Tulsi Praying for Peace, Prosperity, and a Good Harvest

Guwahati : This evening, as the sun sets over Assam, homes and courtyards will shine with the soft light of diyas lit before Maa Tulsi. Families will gather to pray for a good harvest, good health, and happiness for everyone.
The lighting of the diya is more than a tradition, it is a moment of love and gratitude. It reminds people of their close bond with nature and the blessings it gives. In every home, elders offer prayers, mothers prepare the tulsi plant with care, and children help light the lamps with smiling faces.
The gentle glow of the diyas and the fragrance of tulsi fill the air with peace. It is a sight that brings calm to the heart and hope to every family.
This simple act of devotion also honors the hard work of farmers, whose efforts keep every household fed. As the lamps burn through the night, they carry prayers for brighter days, kind weather, and a world filled with harmony and kindness.