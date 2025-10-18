Assam Glows with Devotion as Households Light Diyas Before Maa Tulsi Praying for Peace, Prosperity, and a Good Harvest

Guwahati : This evening, as the sun sets over Assam, homes and courtyards will shine with the soft light of diyas lit before Maa Tulsi. Families will gather to pray for a good harvest, good health, and happiness for everyone.

The lighting of the diya is more than a tradition, it is a moment of love and gratitude. It reminds people of their close bond with nature and the blessings it gives. In every home, elders offer prayers, mothers prepare the tulsi plant with care, and children help light the lamps with smiling faces.