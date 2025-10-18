Assam Govt Orders Major Police Reshuffle; Over 30 Senior Officers Transferred Across State

Among the major changes, Partha Protim Das, IPS (RR-2018), has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Cachar, while Numal Mahatta, APS, has been transferred to Kokrajhar, as SSP. Leena Doley, APS,(DR-2002) who earlier served in Dhubri, will now take charge at Sribhumi, and Debasish Borah, APS, has been shifted from the 4th Assam Police Battalion to Dhubri.

Other significant reshuffles include Pushpraj Singh, IPS, (RR-2014) (DR-2004) transferred from Kokrajhar to Karbi Anglong, and Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS,(DR-2004) from Karbi Anglong to Kamrup. Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS,(RR-2016) moves from Sivasagar to Jorhat, while Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS,(RR-2016) shifts from Tinsukia to Dibrugarh. Shambhavi Mishra, IPS,(RR-2019) has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati.

The order also includes several strategic reassignments within the CID and police battalions. Ranjan Bhuyan, IPS, will head CID’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit as SSP, and Amrit Bhuyan, IPS, will command the 21st Assam Police Battalion, Katlichera, Hailakandi.

Officials said the large-scale reshuffle is aimed at ensuring smoother coordination between field units and specialised wings like the CID, Special Branch, and Battalions. It is also expected to strengthen district policing in sensitive areas, improve crime prevention, and enhance community relations.

The transfer order covers almost every region of Assam from upper Assam To Lower Assam such as Dibrugarh to Majuli , Dhubri , Tamulpur , Biswanath , Dima Haso, Kokrajhar marking one of the most extensive police realignments in recent months.