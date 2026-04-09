Assam goes to poll today: 258 of 722 candidates in the fray are independents

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fate of 722 candidates of the Assam Assembly poll will be sealed in EVMs on Thursday, the D Day. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made all necessary arrangements, including security bandobast, for the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026.

The polling personnel departed for their respective polling stations this morning and arrived at their destinations by the afternoon. Assam will conduct voting in a total of 31,490 polling stations, including four auxiliary ones, all equipped with webcasting provisions. The voting will start at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. Any voter entering the polling station before 5 pm can cast his or her vote even after 5 pm. Assam is going to poll in a single phase after decades.

As many as 663 of the 722 candidates in the poll fray are males, and the remaining 59 are females. The total number of electors in the state is 2,50,54,463 – 1,25,31,552 males, 1,25,22,593 females, and 318 third genders.

According to the Election Department, the state has 126 model polling stations and 4,021 all-woman-managed polling stations.

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule on March 15, 2026. In Assam, the ruling BJP-led NDA is playing the development card, and the Congress-led opposition is seeking votes for a change. This election is witnessing allegations and counter-allegations at the personnel level.

The number of contesting candidates in this Assembly election in the state fell from what it was in the 2021 Assam Assembly election when it was 946. In 2021, the voters’ turnout was 81.8 per cent, excluding postal ballots.

The age group 20-29 has the highest number of 66,68,455 voters in the electorate comprising as many as 2,50,54,463 electors in the state. Assam is going to poll tomorrow with this electoral roll.

The age groups of voters that follow the age group 20-29 are 30-39 with 61,85,831 voters; 40-49 with 49,32,224 voters; 50-59 with 35,55,362 voters; 60-69 with 20,26,741 voters; 70-79 with 7,93,530 voters; and 80+ with 2,50,006 voters. This election also marks 6,42,314 new voters lying in the age group of 18-19 years.

This Assembly election in the state has the highest number of 258 independent candidates, followed by Congress with 99 candidates, BJP with 90, AIUDF with 30, AGP with 26, TMC with 22, UPPL with 18, AAP with 18, Raijor Dal with 13, BPF with 11, AJP with 11, GSP with 10, CPI with 3, CPI (ML) with 3, CPI(M) with 2 candidates, etc.

Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South LACs have the highest number of 15 candidates each in the fray in this election. On the contrary, Rangia, Jagiroad, Hojai, Naduar, Jonai, Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur have the lowest number of two candidates each.

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