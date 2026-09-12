Assam government aims to ensure full-fledged and effective functioning of co-districts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to ensure full-fledged and effective functioning of co-districts, the state government has issued an executive order stating that the co-district commissioner of a co-district shall function as the full-time administrative head of the respective co-district.

The concept of co-districts was adopted during the first term of office of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The purpose of creating co-districts was to facilitate official work at the nearest administrative office and to avoid the public's travel to the district headquarters.

Recently, the state government created eight new co-districts - Kamalpur in the Kamrup district, Barhampur in the Nagaon district, Ronganadi in the Lakhimpur district, Sissibargaon in the Dhemaji district, Chabua-Lahowal in the Dibrugarh district, Khumtai in the Golaghat district, and Katigorah and Barkhola in the Cachar district. With the addition of these new co-districts, the number of co-districts in the state has increased to 57.

The Department of Personnel, in an executive order, said that the state cabinet recently deliberated upon the operationalisation of the co-district commissioner (CDC) institution across the State and emphasised the imperative need for their early, full-fledged and seamless functioning in the field.

The post of co-district commissioner is a high-priority, full-time assignment that requires dedicated focus across the entire spectrum of local administration, including maintenance of law and order within the jurisdiction, monitoring and expedited implementation of developmental schemes and infrastructure projects, citizen-centric service delivery and grievance redressal within the respective co-district.

The order further clarified that-

1. The co-district commissioner shall function as the full-time administrative head of the respective co-district and devote his/her entire time and attention to the administration and development of the co-district.

2. The concerned district commissioner shall not entrust the co-district commissioner with any duties, responsibilities or assignments outside the jurisdiction of the respective co-district. Any exception to this arrangement shall require specific authorisation from the government in exceptional circumstances.

3. All district commissioners shall review the existing work allocations immediately and ensure strict compliance with the above directions.

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