Assam government allows gift coupons, lucky draws during festivals

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following a Gauhati High Court directive, the Government of Assam permitted the conduct of gift coupon and lucky draw events during recognized local festivals such as Raax Mahotsav, Laxmi Puja, Dol Utsav, etc., primarily for community welfare and charitable activities, subject to strict regulations.

The order, issued by the Finance Department, comes in compliance with an order of the Gauhati High Court issued on July 30, 2025, in WP(C) (6090/2024), which set aside an earlier government notification issued on November 13, 2024. The court had directed the department to reconsider the matter.

After re-examining the issue in light of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, and the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010, the department clarified that the Act empowers the state government to organize or promote lotteries. The Act, however, does not allow individual or private bodies to organize or promote lotteries. Assam, it reaffirmed, remains a lottery-free state, as declared before the Supreme Court in the original suit (1/2021) filed by the State of Meghalaya.

However, recognizing that many cultural and religious committees have traditionally organized lucky draws and gift coupons for community welfare during local festivals, the government decided to permit such events - but only under regulated conditions.

According to the latest order, district commissioners (DCs) may grant permission for gift coupon or lucky draw events during recognized local festivals under certain conditions -

(i) organizing committees must apply in writing to the DC before conducting any such event.

(ii) The DC may issue permission specifying the venue, time period, and other necessary conditions to ensure law and order.

(iii) Tax authorities must ensure all applicable taxes are collected.

(iv) DCs will not grant permissions to individuals or organizations with pending government dues.

(v) The Home and Political Department or DCs may impose additional conditions in the public interest.

(vi) The order does not authorise any form of commercial or online lottery, and its violations will attract penalties under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

