Assam Government Announces 4,000 New Police Jobs as Part of Major Employment Push

Guwahati: In what can be termed a big boost to youth employment, the Assam government announced the creation of 4,000 new posts in the Assam Police. The initiative is another major stride toward its ambitious mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs.

The current recruitment drive thus aims to recruit committed and disciplined individuals who will be able to serve the state with “Pride and Honour.” Officials said that the upcoming vacancies will cover jobs in various branches of Assam Police, hence providing opportunities for candidates with varied skills and qualifications.