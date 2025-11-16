AASU Begins Three-Day Tribute as Assam Observes Zubeen Garg's Birthday

The opening ceremony was attended by AASU leaders, including the Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, President Utpal Sarma, and General Secretary Samiran Phukan - where artists and admirers paid homage to the late cultural icon through creative expression.

The AASU, as part of the three-day observance, has declared a statewide tree plantation drive on November 17 to reflect Zubeen’s deep love for nature and environmental causes. The organisation will organise human chains and lamp-lighting ceremonies across the state on November 18, the birthday of the singer, in an effort to unite people in remembrance.

AASU leaders, while speaking during the event, felt the emotional weight of the moment. “This is the first birthday without Zubeen Garg. Unlike previous years, we cannot celebrate it in the same way,” they said, adding that households across Assam are still mourning the loss of one of the state’s most beloved figures.