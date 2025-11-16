AASU Begins Three-Day Tribute as Assam Observes Zubeen Garg's Birthday

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launched a three-day tribute program on the occasion of the first birthday of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The event is anticipated to turn the occasion into a statewide observance for remembrance and solidarity. The tribute began today at Nehru Park, Guwahati, with an inaugural event titled “A Day of Colours and Strokes.”
The opening ceremony was attended by AASU leaders, including the Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, President Utpal Sarma, and General Secretary Samiran Phukan - where artists and admirers paid homage to the late cultural icon through creative expression.
The AASU, as part of the three-day observance, has declared a statewide tree plantation drive on November 17 to reflect Zubeen’s deep love for nature and environmental causes. The organisation will organise human chains and lamp-lighting ceremonies across the state on November 18, the birthday of the singer, in an effort to unite people in remembrance.
AASU leaders, while speaking during the event, felt the emotional weight of the moment. “This is the first birthday without Zubeen Garg. Unlike previous years, we cannot celebrate it in the same way,” they said, adding that households across Assam are still mourning the loss of one of the state’s most beloved figures.
Subsequently, the demand for justice has also been strongly reiterated by the leadership, stressing accountability. “We must give importance to the demand for justice. The SIT must file a strong chargesheet. We want justice, and justice means the guilty must face the strictest punishment,” they said.
With music, art, unity, and collective grief giving shape to the tribute, Assam's heartfelt remembrance of Zubeen Garg stands as a testament to his timeless legacy.