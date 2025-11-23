Assam Government Announces Major Reshuffle of Senior Police Officials

Guwahati: The Assam government has announced a fresh round of transfers and postings involving several senior police officers, in a move aimed at strengthening administrative effectiveness and improving law and order across the state. The orders issued by the Governor of Assam will take effect once the officers formally assume their new roles.
According to notifications from the Home (A) Department, Akshat Garg, IPS (RR-2017), currently serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chirang district, has been shifted to take over the charge of SSP of Kokrajhar district, in place of Numal Mahatta, APS.
Numal Mahatta, APS (DR-2004), who was in charge of Kokrajhar as SSP, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate. He replaces Amitabh Basumatary, APS.
Meanwhile, Dhruba Bora, APS (DR-2004), who was Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) in the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, has been appointed as the new SSP of Chirang district, in place of Akshat Garg.
Amitabh Basumatary, APS (DR-2004), who was posted as DCP (West), Guwahati, is transferred to the post of SSP, SB (Security), Assam, in place of Mantu Thakuria, APS.
Consequent upon the final reshuffle, Mantu Thakuria, APS (DR-2002), who was the SSP of SB (Security), Assam, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, in place of Dhruba Bora.
Transfer orders were thus signed digitally by Biswajit Pegu, Commissioner & Secretary, Home & Political Departments, Assam. According to officials, these reshuffles are part of the government’s sustained effort to enhance operational efficiency and ensure seamless policing across the state.