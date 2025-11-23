Assam Government Announces Major Reshuffle of Senior Police Officials

Guwahati: The Assam government has announced a fresh round of transfers and postings involving several senior police officers, in a move aimed at strengthening administrative effectiveness and improving law and order across the state. The orders issued by the Governor of Assam will take effect once the officers formally assume their new roles.

According to notifications from the Home (A) Department, Akshat Garg, IPS (RR-2017), currently serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chirang district, has been shifted to take over the charge of SSP of Kokrajhar district, in place of Numal Mahatta, APS.