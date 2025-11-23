Over 24,000 Rangapara Women Empowered Under MMUA Scheme

Tezpur: In a major thrust to women's financial empowerment, more than 24,000 beneficiaries received seed funds under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) on Sunday. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, leads the distribution rally that took place in Rangapara.
After the Abhayapuri distribution event, the scheme has now covered thousands more, giving a fresh thrust to Assam's mission to support women-led entrepreneurship.
The scheme aims at providing economic independence and entrepreneurial opportunities to women of self-help groups, who can create or expand their income-generating activities. With today's distribution, this campaign continues to 'bring new colours' into the lives of such women throughout the state, creating avenues for sustainable livelihoods and long-term financial stability.
Officials said the empowerment of women under MMUA is not only a forward movement for individuals but a transformative process for communities, since, with more beneficiaries being given seed capital, the ripple effect will uplift households, strengthen local economies, and foster self-reliance.
The state government has underlined that this is part of a larger commitment towards empowering 40 lakh families across Assam, ensuring that every woman is provided with the tools and support needed to build a better future. With continuous outreach, financial assistance, and capacity-building programs, MMUA is incrementally crafting a landscape where the economic contributions of women are recognised, encouraged, and scaled.
With each distribution drive, the government reiterates its vision for inclusive growth, wherein women stand at the forefront of the Assamese march toward progress.