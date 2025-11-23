Over 24,000 Rangapara Women Empowered Under MMUA Scheme

Tezpur: In a major thrust to women's financial empowerment, more than 24,000 beneficiaries received seed funds under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) on Sunday. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, leads the distribution rally that took place in Rangapara.

After the Abhayapuri distribution event, the scheme has now covered thousands more, giving a fresh thrust to Assam's mission to support women-led entrepreneurship.