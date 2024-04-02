Assam government declares public holiday on polling day in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government declared a public holiday in parliamentary constituencies on the respective polling days of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The polls will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

In this regard, the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a notification today, announcing the public holiday on the poll day.

The notification says that all government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments, including banks, tea gardens, industries, etc., within the specified jurisdiction of the Parliamentary Constituencies concerned will remain closed on account of the public holiday under the N.I. Act, 1881.

