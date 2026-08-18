Assam Government Disburses Rs 146 Crore Interim Aid to Flood-Hit Families

The state government today remitted Rs 15,000 each to bank accounts of 31,991 flood-affected families in the districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat. Last week, the state government had provided interim financial assistance to 68,891 families. With this aid disbursed, the government has incurred an expenditure of Rs 146 crore.

The Chief Minister informed the media that a list of around 3,000 more such families is yet to be finalised and expressed hope that they will also receive interim aid of a similar amount by the end of next week. "So, we will be able to provide interim assistance to 1 lakh families affected by floods," he said.

He further said that the Rapid Damage Assessment Survey is going on and the assessment of damage to property of 26681 families has been uploaded to the portal. In the ongoing survey, it was found that 5.98 lakh livestock have been lost, 41,000 weaving looms have been damaged and the agricultural fields of 99,000 farmers have been destroyed.

The CM said, "After completing the survey, we will be able to provide compensation to the flood-affected people before Durga Puja. Floods have receded, but the pace with which the government is providing relief and rehabilitation has increased. We will discuss with the PM about providing houses to the flood victims of Sivasagar and Charaideo under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana."

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