Tripura: Agartala to roll out 10 electric buses before Durga Puja

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Agartala is set to get a cleaner and more affordable public transport system as the State Government is going to introduce 10 electric buses for city services before Durga Puja in October. Urban Development Department Secretary Dr Milind Ramteke made the announcement, stating that the tendering process has already begun with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The tenders are scheduled to open on August 21, 2026.

Under the first phase, 10 electric buses, each measuring nine metres in length, will be procured along with the required charging infrastructure. The buses are planned to operate primarily within Agartala and adjoining areas covering a radius of around 10–12 kilometres. The project is being implemented under the ADB-funded ‘Roads and Mobility’ project. The State Government had proposed incorporating an eco-friendly public transport system alongside ongoing urban road and infrastructure development.

Ramteke also said that the city currently lacks an organised public transport network and adequate electric vehicle infrastructure. The limited initial fleet has been planned to avoid disruption to existing transport services, while expansion will be considered based on the success of the service.

He added that efficient management by Agartala Municipal Corporation and Agartala Smart City Limited would be crucial to the project’s success. Besides improving urban mobility, the electric buses are expected to reduce pollution and promote greener transportation in the capital.

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