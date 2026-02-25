Assam government dismissed ACS officer from service

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has dismissed from service an ACS officer for illegal mutation/namzari of land, following an inquiry into the matter.

The Department of Personnel issued a dismissal order against Hooman Gohain Baruah.

The order states that a departmental proceeding under Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, was drawn up by the Revenue & DM Department against Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS (U/S), the then Circle Officer, Karimganj Revenue Circle, vide Show Cause Notice dated November 9, 2020, for alleged illegal mutation/Namzari of land.

Hooman Gohain Baruah, in his letter dated November 17, 2020, submitted his written statement in defense of the charges framed against him. “And whereas, after careful examination of the written statement in defence submitted by Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS (U/S), it was decided to hold an inquiry into the charges by appointing an Inquiry Officer...the Inquiry Officer vide a letter No. ABE.1/2023/81, dated June 29, 2024, submitted the inquiry report of the Departmental Proceeding against Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS (U/S), wherein the Inquiry Officer reported that the charges against the officer were found to be established.”

The order further stated that the Inquiry Report was examined and accepted by the Departmental Authority and a copy of the inquiry report was furnished to the D.O. vide letter dated January 20, 2025, seeking his representation on the inquiry report, if any. Hooman Gohain Baruah then submitted his written representation vide his letter dated February 10, 2025, on the inquiry report.

“And whereas, the representation of Hooman Gohain Baruah was duly examined in conjunction with the materials on record and found devoid of any fresh convincing ground than what had been adduced in his written statement in defence already on record...and hence the same was found to be unacceptable;

“Now, therefore, the Governor of Assam is pleased to impose the penalty of ‘dismissal from service’ under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, upon Hooman Gohain Baruah, and thus the departmental proceeding drawn up vide Show Cause Notice against Hooman Gohain Baruah is disposed of,” the order on his ‘dismissal from service’ concluded.

Also Read: Assam Government Reassigns 102 ACS Officers in Major Reshuffle