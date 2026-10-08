Assam Government Dismisses ACS Officer Nandita Roy Gohain for Manipulating Land Records

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has dismissed 2013 batch ACS officer Nandita Roy Gohain from service for manipulating land records. Issued by the Department of Personnel, the order specifically stated that her dismissal will disqualify her from all kinds of future employment in the government. As per the order, while being the circle officer of Tinsukia Revenue Circle, Gohain entered one data on December 9, 2017 in the name of Sumitra Borah, reflecting as owner of land measuring 3B-1K-14L under dag no. 158, patta no. 30 of Dihingia village under Tinsukia Revenue Circle on the basis of purchase and possession order dated February 12, 1985 in place of Bharat Murah.

But the data was not available in the computer system prior to December 9, 2017.

Gohain has been dismissed from service under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect.

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