Assam Government Ensures Safe Return of Students from Bangladesh Amid Job Reservation Protests

Guwahati: In light of the situation prevailing in Bangladesh over job reservation, the Assam government is in touch with the External Affairs Ministry for safe passage of students from Assam. There are a large number of students from Assam studying in medical colleges in the neighbouring country. The Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, has taken over the responsibility to secure the safe passage of Assam’s students. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern at the developments in Bangladesh and is keeping tabs on the evolving situation, including the evacuation of people belonging to Assam.

Sources said that 99% of the students from Assam studying in Bangladesh who contacted the Indian authorities were brought back, and those still in the troubled neighbouring country will also be brought home if they express the desire to do so.

A student who reached home said that the Bangladesh government ensured that there was no problem in getting out of the country, and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita did his best to help the students reach home safely. According to the student, the Bangladesh government had, however, assured them that there would be no problem if they stayed back in the country, as the issue over job reservations did not concern them.

