Assam government extends services of two retired IAS officers, effects reshuffle

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has extended the re-engagement of two retired IAS officers and ordered the transfer of several Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers as part of a fresh administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance and public service delivery across the state.

According to a notification issued by the Personnel Department today, the State Cabinet, in its meeting held on June 5, approved the extension of the re-engagement of retired IAS officer Kausar Jamil Hilaly. He will continue as Special Secretary to the Sports & Youth Welfare Department and retain the additional charge of Secretary of the Assam Right to Public Service Commission for another six months, from May 31 to November 30, 2026. He will continue to exercise full administrative and financial powers during the extended tenure.

The Cabinet had also approved a one-year extension of service for retired IAS officer Bhaskar Pegu as Special Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. His fresh tenure commenced on June 4, 2026, following the completion of his previous term on June 3.

Meanwhile, the government has effected several transfers among ACS officers: Kaustav Kalita, Additional District Commissioner (ADC), Barpeta, has been transferred and posted as ADC, Nalbari. In a corresponding move, Namrata Das, ADC, Nalbari, has been posted as ADC, Barpeta. She has also been relieved of her additional responsibility as in-charge Circle Officer of Ghograpar Revenue Circle.

In another significant reshuffle, Partha Pratim Bairagi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad, Hojai, has been transferred and posted as CEO of Tinsukia’s Zilla Parishad. Liza Talukdar, who was serving as CEO of Zilla Parishad, Tinsukia, has been posted to Hojai in the same capacity.

The state government also relieved Niluram Sharma, Additional District Commissioner, Lakhimpur, of the additional charge of in-charge Circle Officer of Lakhimpur South Revenue Circle.

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