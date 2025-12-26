Assam government facilitates early sanction of funds for key central schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has amended the Delegation of Financial Power Rules (DFPR), 2022, allowing advance release of funds for select centrally sponsored and central sector schemes to ensure smooth implementation from the beginning of the financial year.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the amendment has been made under Clause 3 of Article 166 of the Constitution of India, revising General Condition (iv) under Serial No. 135(d) of the DFPR, 2022.

The revised provision applies to schemes involving the state’s share of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Central Sector (CS) schemes and Central Agency Funded Schemes, including those supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme.

As per the amendment, in cases where administrative approval is not required, the concerned administrative department will be empowered to accord financial sanction. Specifically, the Education Department for the Mid-Day Meal scheme, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Home and Political Department for the e-Foreigners’ Tribunal Project.

The state government may now release up to 25 per cent of the total budget provision—covering both central and state shares—at the beginning of the financial year.

Significantly, this advance release can be made irrespective of whether the corresponding funds from the Government of India have been credited to the state exchequer. The notification, however, clarifies that once the central funds are received, adjustments will be made by treating the Government of India’s release as the first charge against the advance already provided, unless specific provisions empower the head of department otherwise.

