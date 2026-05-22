Assam Government forms special panel for SOPD projects worth Rs 25 cr-Rs 100 crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major administrative and financial reform aimed at strengthening scrutiny of government expenditure, the Government of Assam has constituted a Special Standing Finance Committee (SSFC) under Rule 22 of the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2022, to examine and approve proposals for state-owned priority development (SOPD) schemes and projects ranging from Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore.

According to an official order issued by the Finance Department, the newly formed SSFC will function under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Assam, and will evaluate proposals submitted by various administrative departments before financial approval.

The committee comprises the state Chief Secretary as the chairperson; the senior-most secretary of the administrative department concerned as the member secretary; and five members – the Commissioner & Secretary of the Finance Department, the Finance Secretary (Establishment-B), the Desk Officer of the Administrative Department, the head of the department concerned, and the Director/Senior Financial adviser of the Administrative Department.

The government has directed all administrative departments to submit proposals and process SSFC meeting minutes in prescribed formats along with mandatory checklists.

The order further states that the senior-most secretary of the administrative department will be responsible for convening SSFC meetings, informing all members, ensuring the submission of required documents, and processing the meeting proceedings.

Earlier, the government constituted a standing finance committee (SFP) headed by the chief secretary to approve SOPD projects, barring those for PWD (roads, buildings, and national highways), valued between Rs 5 crore and Rs 25 crore.

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