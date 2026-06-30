Assam government imposes ‘censure’ penalty on ACS officer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An ACS officer has been reprimanded by the state government for availing earned leave without the approval of the competent authority. The state Department of Personnel issued an order, imposing a penalty of ‘censure’ on the officer.

As per the order issued by the Department of Personnel, “A disciplinary proceeding was drawn up against Shhaurya Sharma, ACS Addl. District Commissioner, Dima Hasao, vide Show Cause dated January 22, 2026, on the charges of proceeding on earned leave w.e.f. 8.10.2024 to 21.12.2024 without sanction of the Competent Authority, absence from duty without approval of the Competent Authority from 08.10.2024 to 10.03.2025 and neglect of official responsibilities under the pretext of preparation for the National Shooting Championship Competition.”

In response to the Show Cause Notice, Shhaurya Sharma, ACS, vide letter dated May 18, 2026, submitted his reply whereby the officer denied the charges levelled against him by explaining the facts and circumstances of his case.

In reply to the show cause notice, the disciplinary authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-rule 4 of Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, carefully examined the written statement submitted by Shhaurya Sharma, ACS, and the materials on record and found that the principal misconduct relates to proceeding on leave without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.

The order went on to state, “It is observed that the officer was not appointed under the Sports quota and therefore he is required to participate in sports events in accordance with standard government rules and established chain of command, akin to other similarly placed officers, and the charged officer cannot claim special dispensation as a matter of right. In view of the above, it has been decided to impose the minor penalty of ‘Censure’ upon Shhaurya Sharma, ACS.

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