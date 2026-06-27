Assam government Constitutes Committee to Review ACS Cadre Strength After 10 Years

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After a gap of ten years, the Assam government has initiated a review of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) cadre strength, which currently stands at 1,100. The last revision was carried out in 2016. A four-member Cadre Review Committee has been constituted, headed by Additional Chief Secretary LS Changsan, with Jayant Narlikar (Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department), Dr Om Prakash (Mission Director, SSA), and Virendra Mittal (Commissioner & Secretary, Personnel Department) as members, the latter serving as member secretary. The committee has been asked to submit its report with recommendations within three months.

The committee will assess the existing cadre structure across all grades under the Assam Civil Service Rules, 1998 (as amended), including Junior Grade, Senior Grade, Selection Grade, Secretary, and Commissioner & Secretary levels. It will examine stagnation in promotions, career progression, and compliance with Rules 4 and 13 relating to periodic cadre reviews and promotion timelines. It will also evaluate the functional requirements of government departments, directorates, districts, and co-districts by considering workload, governance complexity, and emerging administrative needs.

The review will analyse the outcomes and shortcomings of previous cadre reviews, including the creation of temporary higher-grade posts to ease promotions. It will study guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and Pay Commission recommendations on ideal cadre structures and pyramidal distribution. The committee will also examine the impact of parallel services such as the Assam Land Records Service (ALRS), Urban Administrative Service, and BDOs recruited through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on ACS roles and strength.

Based on its findings, the committee will recommend a rationalised cadre structure with an appropriate distribution of posts across grades, assess the financial implications of the proposed changes, and suggest transitional measures such as the creation or abolition of posts, adjustment of excess strength, and lateral entry into the cadre. It will also recommend measures to improve administrative efficiency and governance outcomes through the optimal utilisation of experienced officers at senior levels, along with addressing any other related matters.

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