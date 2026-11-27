STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has issued fresh guidelines for refunding accumulated contributions under the National Pension System (NPS) along with accrued interest to employees who have been shifted to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) following decisions taken by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

The Finance (Budget) Department, through an executive order, has clarified the procedures for transferring the accumulated NPS corpus and settling the respective contributions of employees and the State Government.

As per the order, both the employee's and the government's contributions along with the interest accrued thereon will be transferred electronically by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to the current bank account of the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam.

The department has stipulated that the government's contribution and the interest accrued on it will be credited to the state exchequer, while the employee's own contribution along with the interest earned will be transferred directly to the employee's bank account.

The order also provides for employees who had rendered service under the Government of India before joining the Assam government. In such cases, the Central Ministry concerned will be requested to transfer the relevant contributions to the Accountant General, Assam, through the appropriate Suspense Account for maintaining the employee's individual General Provident Fund (GPF) account.

For employees who have already retired after being brought under OPS, their accumulated personal contributions along with accrued interest will be credited to their bank accounts. The government's contribution and the interest on it will be transferred to the state exchequer.

The order has also laid down provisions for deceased employees. Their accumulated personal contributions along with the accrued interest will be credited to the bank accounts of their legal heirs.

In cases involving retired or deceased employees who do not possess a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, will draw the employee's contribution along with interest and transfer the amount to the bank account of the concerned employee or the deceased employee's legal heir, as applicable.

The Finance Department stated that the instructions have been issued in pursuance of directions issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, through a letter on July 13, 2023.

The executive order further clarified that the instructions will remain subject to the terms and conditions of the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances (ARTPPG) Department notification of May 22, 2024.

The Director of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, has been designated as the nodal officer to oversee the implementation of the order and ensure strict compliance.

All offices concerned and drawing & disbursing officers (DDOs) have been directed to follow the prescribed procedures and ensure proper accounting and settlement of the contributions.