Assam government launched free school transport service for tea garden students

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/BISWANATH CHARIALI: In its initiative to ensure that no child misses school due to transportation bottlenecks, especially in tea garden areas, the Assam government today launched a free-transportation service in 11 districts of the state.

This initiative aims to provide safe and free transport and escort facilities to students from Classes I to X who belong to deprived and marginalised communities residing in tea garden areas, helping improve regular school attendance.

Under this scheme, around 9,714 students across 198 schools in the state will benefit. School management committees will make arrangements for transportation facilities, for which the government will extend Rs 5,400 per student yearly to them.

The Pratapgarh Tea Garden Primary School in the Biswanath district also inaugurated the service on Wednesday, coinciding with the statewide launch. Biswanath Executive Magistrate Manjushree Borah officially launched the service by cutting the ribbon.

In the Biswanath district, 590 students from 19 schools will avail of this benefit.

Also Read: Restarting small tea gardens: A livelihood perspective