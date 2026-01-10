Assam government notifies over 1.04 L bigha evicted land as degraded forest

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has officially notified around 1,04,400 bighas of evicted land across the state as degraded forest land, paving the way for large-scale compensatory afforestation and ecological restoration.

According to a notification issued by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, these areas-cleared during eviction drives-will now be proposed for restoration through plantation activities. The move will allow the department to use the evicted land for compensatory afforestation, eliminating the need to depend on revenue land for such purposes.

The notification further states that twice the area of degraded forest land will be offered in all cases where land is required for compensatory afforestation, strengthening the state's compliance with environmental regulations and forest conservation norms.

"The evicted and cleared areas shall be treated as degraded forests and proposed for compensatory afforestation plantation," the order said.

The decision, approved by the Assam Governor, is aimed at enhancing forest cover, restoring ecological balance, and ensuring sustainable environmental management in the state.

The notification was issued in the name of the Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

This development comes amid the state government's continued focus on forest protection, eviction of encroachments, and meeting national afforestation targets under environmental laws.

Also Read: Election Preparations: Assam seeks 16,500 more EVMs from ECI