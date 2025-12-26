Assam misses target for compensatory afforestation; forest cover depleting

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when climate change is threatening the world at large, including Assam, compensatory afforestation (CA) has become a necessity to minimize this threat. The loss of forest land diverted for non-forest uses is posing another threat to the environment, as this means loss of forest cover.

Assam is also suffering from climate change, and compensatory afforestation is a must to increase forest cover, as 761.63 hectares of forest land have been diverted for non-forest uses (like industry or infrastructure) in the period from April 1, 2021, to October 31, 2025.

But it is seen that compensatory afforestation (CA) has not been achieved in Assam on the scale required. To ensure afforestation, the government sets targets, but in the last four financial years, Assam has missed its target.

According to information available with The Sentinel, the target set for compensatory afforestation (CA) for Assam in the period between 2021-22 and 2024-25 was 2383.64 hectares. However, the state could achieve CA to the tune of 1646.7 hectares. This left a deficit of 736.94 hectares.

The year-wise breakup of CA in the state is as follows: in 2021-22, the target for CA was 196.1 hectares, and the achievement was 114.5 hectares; during 2022-23, the target was 467.45 hectares, with nil achievement; in 2023-24, the target was 528.27 hectares, and the achievement was 382.26 hectares; and in 2024-25, the target was 1191.82 hectares, but the achievement in CA was 1149.64 hectares.

While the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh also failed to achieve the target set for CA, another neighbouring state, Meghalaya, could achieve its target in the past four financial years.

CA in Assam is done by the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. A question arises as to why the department has failed to achieve the target for CA. The present state Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is Chandra Mohan Patowary. He and the officials in his department should look closely into the issue.

Climate change has been evident in Assam for some time now, with deficit rainfall and nearly drought-like conditions appearing in the past few years. In the last monsoon season, the state recorded deficit rainfall, and its accompanying effects made their presence felt. Even in the post-monsoon season, Assam recorded 13% less rainfall than normal in the period between October 1 and December 24, 2025. The impact of climate change is primarily seen in Assam’s tea industry, with the production of tea decreasing gradually.

The primary objective of compensatory afforestation (CA) is to offset the loss of forest land diverted for non-forest uses (like industry or infrastructure) by creating new forests, ensuring an equivalent area is reforested, ideally on suitable non-forest or degraded land, to maintain ecological balance, biodiversity, and vital ecosystem services like carbon sequestration and water regulation. It aims to compensate for lost trees and land by planting new ones, mitigating environmental damage and promoting forest regeneration through dedicated funds like CAMPA.

CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds are used to offset forest loss from development projects, primarily for planting trees (compensatory afforestation) and regenerating forests, but also for broad activities like wildlife protection, soil/water conservation, habitat improvement, research, and managing human-wildlife conflict.

