Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has ordered the amalgamation or merger of 91 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (ME) schools across several districts of the state under the ‘Siksha-Khetra’ scheme, aiming to rationalise resources and strengthen elementary education without creating additional financial burden.

An order to this effect was issued by the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam.

According to the order, schools have been merged in the following districts: 11 schools in the Kamrup district; 10 schools each in Lakhimpur and Sivasagar; 7 schools in Majuli; 6 schools in Barpeta; 5 schools in Cachar; 5 schools in Hailakandi; 4 schools in Sribhumi 3 schools each in Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Nalbari; 2 schools each in Biswanath, Sonitpur, and Bongaigaon; 1 school each in Darrang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Morigaon, and Tinsukia districts.

In the order, the government has clarified that no additional posts will be created following the mergers, and no extra financial liability will be incurred. All existing sanctioned posts—filled or vacant—of the merged schools will stand transferred to the newly designated base schools.

As for the teaching staff, LP teachers will handle Classes I–V, and UP (ME) teachers will teach Classes I–VIII. Excess teaching staff, if any, will be posted elsewhere with full recognition of seniority.

In cases involving ME schools, the headmaster surprising of the ME school will head the amalgamated institution. Teachers’ seniority will remain intact, and gradation lists will be revised carefully to ensure no loss of service benefits.

All movable and immovable properties, records and documents of merged schools will vest with the base (new) school. The School Managing Committees (SMCs) will be reconstituted as per government guidelines.

In case of disputes, aggrieved institutions or members of the public may appeal to the Department of School Education within 45 days of the order.

It is surprising that as many as 2,980 schools, from the elementary to secondary level, have been merged or amalgamated in the state in the past five years. 206 secondary schools across 21 districts were merged with nearby High, Higher Secondary or Senior Secondary Schools during the period.

In addition to secondary schools, Assam merged 2,774 elementary schools across districts under the Department of Elementary Education.

