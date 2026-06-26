Assam government orders inquiry into alleged DISE code scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has instituted a high-level inquiry into an alleged scam involving the illegal issuance of District Information System for Education (DISE) Codes to private schools in Nagaon district.

According to an order issued by the Department of School Education, reports received from various sources indicated serious irregularities at the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Nagaon District Circle. The allegations pertain to the issuance of DISE codes to several private educational institutions without the mandatory documents and prior approval from the competent authorities. Taking serious note of the matter, the government today entrusted Krishna Baruah, Secretary to the state government's School Education Department, with conducting a detailed inquiry. She has been directed to submit her report within seven days.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over the process through which certain private schools allegedly secured DISE and SEBA Codes using questionable or unverified documents.

Earlier, the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Nagaon District Circle, had issued a show-cause notice to Mridu Plaban Das, an EDP under Samagra Shiksha posted in the office. The notice seeks an explanation regarding his alleged role in processing, scrutinising, verifying, or forwarding documents connected to applications for DISE and SEBA codes.

Authorities have raised concerns about the authenticity and validity of several documents used by private institutions for obtaining official recognition and codes. The notice asks Mriduplaban Das to clarify whether proper verification procedures were followed and whether he had any knowledge of irregularities in the documents submitted by the institutions.

The official was directed to submit a written explanation within seven days and produce all relevant files and records related to the concerned institutions. The inquiry ordered by the department is expected to examine whether any private institutions obtained benefits through forged, unauthorised, or improperly verified documents and determine the accountability of officials involved in the process.

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