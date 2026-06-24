Acute Teacher Shortage Disrupts Academic Activities in Nalbari Government Schools

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Even as the Assam Government continues to highlight reforms and improvements in the education sector, several government schools in Nalbari district are struggling with an acute shortage of teachers and support staff, severely affecting the quality of education and day-to-day academic activities.

One such institution is the historic Gopalthan Polytechnical Institution (High School) at Chandkuchi Gopalthan in Banhjani, established in 1949. The school currently has 354 students across five classes, but has been functioning with a severe shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff for years.

According to available information, a total of 11 key posts remain vacant in the school. These include the post of assistant headmaster, two graduate Arts teachers, four graduate Science teachers, two graduate Hindi teachers, two intermediate Arts teachers, and support staff positions in both Grade III and Grade IV categories.

School authorities, the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC), parents, and locals have repeatedly appealed to the government and the Education Department to fill the vacant posts. However, they allege that no concrete steps have been taken so far, forcing the existing staff to manage academic activities under considerable pressure.

A similar situation has emerged at Makhibaha Shaktipara Navodaya Primary School under Tihu police station in Nalbari district. The school, which has five classes, is reportedly being run by a single teacher. Besides teaching students from all five classes, the teacher is also responsible for administrative duties, maintaining records related to the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and implementing various departmental directives.

Educationists and local citizens point out that these two institutions are only examples of a larger problem affecting several government schools across Nalbari district. They argue that teacher shortages, vacant staff positions, and inadequate infrastructure are gradually weakening public confidence in government-run educational institutions.

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