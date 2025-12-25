Assam Government Orders Major Reshuffle of District Commissioners

Guwahati: The Government of Assam on Wednesday announced a major reshuffle of District Commissioners, transferring several IAS and ACS officers in the interest of public service. The wide-ranging administrative changes, issued by the Personnel Department, will affect multiple key districts across the state and are aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency.

As per the notification, Shri Sumit Sattawan, IAS (RR-2015), has been transferred from Kamrup (Metro) and posted as the new District Commissioner of Tinsukia. Shri Aayush Garg, IAS (RR-2016), who was serving as District Commissioner of Sivasagar, has been transferred to Cachar, while Shri Mridul Yadav, IAS (RR-2017), moves from Cachar to take charge as District Commissioner of Sivasagar.

In another significant change, Shri Dibakar Nath, IAS (RR-2017), has been transferred from Dhubri to Bongaigaon as District Commissioner. Shri Swapneel Paul, IAS (RR-2018), has been shifted from Tinsukia and posted as District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro).

Among other postings, Smti Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS (RR-2018), has been transferred from Kokrajhar, where she also held additional charge as Director of Training at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College, and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Finance Department. Smti Simi Karan, IAS (RR-2020), has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Tamulpur.

Shri Aranyak Saikia, IAS (RR-2020), has been transferred from the post of Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary and posted as District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong. Meanwhile, senior ACS officer Smti Pubali Gohain (DR-1993) has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Darrang.

Further changes include Smti Nirala Phangshopi, ACS (DR-1995), moving from Karbi Anglong to the Hill Areas Department as Additional Secretary, and Shri Pulak Mahanta, ACS (DR-1997), being appointed as Inspector General of Prisons, Assam. Shri Nabadeep Pathak, ACS (DR-1997), has been posted as District Commissioner of Dhubri, while Shri Parag Kumar Kakaty, ACS (DR-1999), takes charge as District Commissioner of Golaghat. Shri Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS (DR-2002), has been posted as District Commissioner of Kokrajhar along with an additional charge as Director of Training at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College.

Officials stated the reshuffle is part of routine administrative measures intended to strengthen district-level governance and ensure effective implementation of government policies across Assam.