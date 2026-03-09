Assam Government Proposes Kumri Beel in Goalpara as Reserve Forest

The Assam government has moved to bring Kumri Beel, a wetland area in Goalpara district, under reserve forest status, issuing a preliminary notification under the provisions of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891.

The proposal, initiated by the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, covers 270 hectares of land under the Goalpara Forest Division in the Goalpara subdivision.

