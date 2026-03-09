Assam Government Proposes Kumri Beel in Goalpara as Reserve Forest

The Assam government has moved to bring Kumri Beel, a wetland area in Goalpara district, under reserve forest status, issuing a preliminary notification under the provisions of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891.
The proposal, initiated by the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, covers 270 hectares of land under the Goalpara Forest Division in the Goalpara subdivision.
As part of the legal process required before reserve forest status can be formally granted, the Governor has appointed the Additional District Commissioner of Goalpara as the Forest Settlement Officer for the area.
The officer will conduct a detailed inquiry to examine and determine the existence, nature, and extent of any rights claimed by individuals or communities over the land falling within the proposed reserve forest boundary. The inquiry will follow the process laid down under Chapter II of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891.
Officials confirmed that the preliminary notification opens a window for any person with a claim over the land to formally submit it before the Forest Settlement Officer for examination.
Once all claims have been addressed and the settlement process is complete, the state government may proceed with the final declaration of Kumri Beel as a reserve forest.
The proposal is expected to strengthen wetland and forest ecosystem conservation in Goalpara district, while helping protect local biodiversity and regulate land use in what authorities describe as an ecologically sensitive area.